The American Red Cross of Oklahoma is looking for volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts

TULSA, Okla. — The American Red Cross of Oklahoma needs volunteers to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Helene and other areas of need.

The American Red Cross Tulsa Area Chapter is holding shelter academies to train additional volunteers for hurricane relief efforts and other disasters.

Matt Trotter, the spokesperson for the American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma region said the need of having more people on their team is great.

“What we know is that the Red Cross nationally is looking for about 100 more shelter workers to deploy to Florida and to other areas that have been impacted by Hurricane Helene,” said Trotter.

He said beginning on Monday, the Red Cross is holding shelter academies at its office on East 11th Street in Tulsa to train volunteers for hurricane relief efforts and other disasters.

The shelter academies will cover different roles and responsibilities within Red Cross shelters; setting up, opening, operating and closing a shelter, and working with shelter clients who have access or functional needs.

Volunteers who complete the training will be able to respond to local and national relief operations.

“We know that here in Oklahoma, we need more people trained to be shelter workers and so we’re putting on these shelter academies next week to make sure that anybody who wants to step up and help can do so as quickly as possible,” Trotter said.

“We had volunteers deployed ahead of Hurricane Helene landfall on Thursday to make sure they were in position for any additional response and once landfall of any aftermath of what we’re seeing in North Carolina and Tennessee, the Red Cross just saw what the need was going to be with sheltering and knew that more disaster workers are going to be needed on the ground and really put out that call, nationally, to any region that can help,” said Trotter.

Trotter said having more volunteers trained can help keep everyone safe during these times.

Current Red Cross volunteers who are not disaster workers and new volunteers are both encouraged to attend.

The American Red Cross is welcoming walk-ins for the academy if you don’t have time to sign up.

If you are interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer, click here.