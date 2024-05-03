The American Red Cross offering assistance to anyone affected by weekend storms

The American Red Cross is working to help Oklahoma cities recover following last week’s storms.

The Red Cross said they have shelters open in Sulphur, Ardmore, and Westmoreland, Kansas.

Sulphur, Okla. - Crossway First Baptist Church, 2108 W. Broadway Ave.

Ardmore, Okla. - Christ Community Church, 2620 Mt. Washington Road

Westmoreland, Kan. - Westmoreland United Methodist Church, Ed Building, 109 Main St., Westmoreland, KS.

For those who were directly impacted, the Red Cross is offering places to stay, food, and power. They said their partners, Operation BBQ Relief and Salvation Army, have lent a hand by serving thousands of meals through Tuesday.

Disaster assessment is still ongoing, but upon completion, recovery will begin.

As of Tuesday night, they assisted 188 households with disaster emergency needs, served 2,946 meals and 2,964 snacks, had 46 overnight shelter stays, and distributed 601 disaster emergency supply items.

In a press release, the Red Cross listed the assistance they’re offering right now:

A safe place to sleep

Meals, snacks, and water

Health services (for disaster-related conditions), such as first aid, refilling lost prescriptions or replacing lost eyeglasses

Emotional support and mental health services

Spiritual care

Help reconnect with loved ones

Information about disaster-related resources in the community

You can access these services even if you don’t need a place to sleep:

For additional needs, please visit us at these sites:

Chickasaw Nation Senior Center, 401 E Oklahoma, Sulphur, Okla.

Love County Fairgrounds respite center, 500 N 2nd Street, Marietta, Okla.

Murray County Expo Center, 3490 W. Highway 7, Sulphur, Okla.

Artesian, 101 W. 1st Street, Sulphur, OK (top level of the parking garage)

The Red Cross said their current needs as far as donations are:

Large plastic totes – the most urgent need

Contractor-grade trash bags – most urgent need

Bottled water

Diapers

Baby wipes

Cleaning supplies

Wheelbarrows

Work gloves

High-vis vests

Any of those donations can be made at Murray County Expo, 3490 W. Highway 7, Sulphur, Okla.; Love County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 2nd Street, Marietta, Okla.; and a drive-through only location established by the Carter County Sherriff’s office in the gravel parking lot south of Plainview Early Education Center (PEEC), 975 South Plainview Road, Ardmore, OK, 73401. Please only bring physical donations to this location.