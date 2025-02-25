Alleged serial burglar facing more charges in Creek County

An alleged serial burglar who has been arrested multiple times over the years is back behind bars.

Police say Melissa Ann Sweet has been arrested at least eight times since 2023 for burglary, stolen property, drug possession, fraud and auto theft. Now, Sweet is accused of burglary in Creek County.

According to court documents, Sweet broke into and stole from a construction company in Sapulpa earlier this month.

On February 3, Sweet allegedly broke into Duncan and Sons LLC off South 49th West Avenue, destroying an overhead door to get in. Court documents say Sweet proceeded to steal multiple tools and a commercial truck.

Sweet is charged with second degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, motor vehicle larceny, possession of burglary tools and malicious injury to property.

Jail records show Sweet was booked into Creek County Jail on February 3. Her bond is $90,000.