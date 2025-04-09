Local

Alleged car thief arrested in South Tulsa parking lot, police say

By Ben Morgan
Brandyn Hanson-Fisher (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Police say they arrested an alleged car thief at a Target parking lot in South Tulsa.

Tulsa Police say a woman reported her SUV stolen from her apartment complex in Broken Arrow last week.

Using the TPD Real-Time Information Center, police located the stolen SUV around 9:30 Tuesday morning at the Target at 71st and Garnett.

They say the video showed 30-year-old Brandyn Hanson-Fisher driving the vehicle, parking, and then entering the store. Hanson-Fisher was taken into custody when he exited the store.

Tulsa Police charged Hanson-Fisher with possession of a stolen vehicle. He could face additional charges from Broken Arrow Police.



