Airpower History Tour set to visit Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Airpower History Tour is bringing an iconic World War II aircraft to Tulsa in September.

The Commemorative Air Force said the distinctive rumble of radial engines from the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI”, will be heard in the skies over Tulsa when she visits the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. The bomber is to be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a Beech SNB RC-45J.

The tour brings the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation to airports across North America each year. Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 cockpit when the aircraft is not flying.

The aircraft will arrive at noon on Sept. 2. It will be staged near the Tulsa Air and Space Museum ramp located at Tulsa International Airport.

The tour will be held until Sept. 7. World War II and Korean War Veterans can visit for free. Admission is $20 for guests ages 14 and up and $10 for children ages 5 to 13.

You can find more information on the event by clicking here.