AG opinion requested on obscene performances bill

OKLAHOMA — This week, two Oklahoma lawmakers submitted a request for clarification and guidance from Attorney General Gentner Drummond on a bill that prohibits obscene performances in public spaces where children are present.

Rep. Kevin West (R-Moore) and Sen. David Bullard (R-Durant) submitted the request regarding House Bill 1217.

“We were very clear in our legislative intent,” said West. “We want to protect minors and the general public from exposure to obscenity in public settings. This law was pursued to give clear direction to municipalities, event organizers and law enforcement so issues of public exposure can be avoided before they happen rather than punished after the fact.”

The bill passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to become effective immediately after the governor signed it into law May 9.

“Our goal is to ensure that there is no confusion with municipalities about the expectations of this law. Obscene behavior in front of kids is not acceptable, and their job is to protect the kids who are in their public places from obscenities. If a council or organizer hosts an event they have approved then they must, by law, make sure it will not be obscene,” said Sen. Bullard.

In the request, the lawmakers specified that HB 1217 directly incorporates the definition of obscene material that exists in state statue, which codifies the Miller v. California test.

“That test exists to thread the needle between rights – acknowledging that individuals have broad constitutional freedoms in how they dress, express themselves, and perform, while also protecting the community’s and families’ right, and indeed responsible expectation, not to be involuntarily exposed to explicit sexual conduct or imagery in public or ‘family-friendly’ spaces,” the request says.

AG Drummond was asked to address six questions regarding the new law, one of which ask if it is accurate to interpret the bill as being enacted primarily to prevent exposure to obscene material through clear statutory limits and proactive compliance by local governments, rather than to create new grounds for prosecution.

The lawmakers said the questions were asked to promote clarity, consistency and prevention. They said clarification is especially needed this time of the year with festivals, parades and public events coming up.

