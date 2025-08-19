AG Drummond urges Instagram to strengthen location privacy protection

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is calling on Instagram to make changes to its new location-sharing feature to provide extra protections for children and other vulnerable users.

In a letter to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, Drummond and a coalition of 36 other state attorneys general outlined public safety and data privacy concerns regarding the change, which allows users’ precise location to be displayed on a map.

The letter said the feature heightens danger for children, survivors of domestic violence and other because it can be exploited by predators, stalkers and other malicious actors.

“The dangers of the new location sharing feature can be prevented with a few commonsense but important measures,” said Drummond. “User safety must be the highest priority for Meta and Instagram.”

The letter called on Instagram to:

Ensure that minors cannot enable location-sharing features.

Send a clear alert to all adult users explaining the feature, outlining its risks and providing full disclosure of how Instagram will use their location data.

For adults who chose to opt in, provide a simple, easy-to-access control to disable location sharing at any time.

The coalition stressed that Meta and Instagram must prioritize user safety over product novelty and that implementing these measures will protect user privacy while allowing informed adults to choose whether to share their location.

