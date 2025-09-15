AG Drummond requests proposals for legal action against Roblox over child safety concerns

OKLAHOMA — Attorney General Gentner Drummond has requested proposals for legal services to investigate and possibly sue Roblox over child safety concerns.

According to the request for legal proposals, Roblox lacks adequate safety measures and is “overrun with harmful content and child predators.”

The document cites disturbing examples of games hosted on the platforms including titles such as “Escape to Epstein Island,” “Diddy Vibe” and “Public Bathroom Simulator Vibe.”

“When a platform that markets itself to children becomes a hunting ground for sexual predators, we will take action,” said Drummond. “No company should profit while Oklahoma children are put at risk, and we will hold Roblox accountable, if necessary, for creating an environment where our kids are not safe.”

Roblox has faced increased scrutiny over its safety measures and content moderation practices. Louisiana filed a Lawsuit against Roblox in August and Florida’s attorney general launched an investigation earlier this year.

Proposals for Oklahoma’s potential legal actions are due Oct. 3. The AG’s Office will then evaluate the proposals and award the most economical and competent private attorneys or firms.

You can read the full request for legal proposals by clicking here.