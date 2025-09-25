AG Drummond to host open meeting, open records seminars

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office will partner with the Oklahoma Press Association to host seminars on the state’s open meeting and open records laws.

Drummond said openness and transparency in government has been among his top priorities.

“We must ensure that Oklahoma’s public officials are acting openly with honesty and integrity. I am thankful for the hardworking individuals in my office who are also dedicated to these principles and I am pleased to offer this seminar series statewide for every type of public official,” said Drummond.

Deputy General Counsel Thomas R. Schneider will present the seminars.

“Aside from the ballot box, these two invaluable acts serve as the most potent insurance for citizens to hold government accountable,” said Schneider. “At the same time, this training provides an opportunity for public body members to develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of these acts and their important role in safeguarding democracy and preserving integrity in government at all levels.”

Schneider will answer questions and discuss elected or appointed officials’ responsibility. He also will discuss requirements regarding access to public records and the conduct of public meetings.

Drummond’s office said the seminars will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at four locations:

Oct. 27 at the Tulsa Technology Center Riverside Campus (801 East 91st Street, Tulsa).

Nov. 3 at the Sam Noble Museum Auditorium (2401 Chautauqua Avenue, Norman).

Nov. 17 at the Meridian Technology Center Auditorium (1312 South Sangre Road, Stillwater).

Dec. 15 at the Oklahoma Judicial Center Auditorium (2100 North Lincoln Boulevard, OKC).

The seminars are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required.

Drummond’s office said continuing education credits are available for attendance.

Attorneys will receive three CLE credit hours. New school board members can get three credit hours from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and new technology center board members can earn three credit hours from the State Department of Career and Technology Education. Law enforcement officials are eligible to receive three credit hours from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.

You can find more information and register by clicking here, or calling OPA at 1-888-815-2672.