Local

Active Tuberculosis investigation launched at TPS

By April Hill
At least 14 sickened from outbreak of tuberculosis
Tuberculosis At least 14 sickened from outbreak of tuberculosis (stockdevil - stock.adobe.com)
By April Hill

TULSA — The Tulsa Health Department has notified Tulsa Public Schools of an investigation related to a single case of active Tuberculosis.

The investigation is centered around the McLain High School campus.

THD says they are investigating out of an abundance of caution.

Health leaders say they’ll make sure any community member who could have been exposed between March 1, 2025, and the end of the school year has information about screening for the disease.

If you feel like this might impact you, you should contact the Health Department at 918-582-9355.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!