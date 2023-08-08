Accreditation dispute continues at Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — The dispute over the accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools continued on Monday, with State Superintendent Ryan Walters holding a news conference criticizing TPS ahead of a TPS Board of Education meeting where people came out to show their support for Tulsa Schools.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters spoke about Tulsa’s accreditation before TPS’ normally scheduled board meeting Monday.

At his news conference, Walters criticized TPS, citing problems like low reading proficiency and financial mismanagement.

“I’ve seen lies pushed around by the district’s leadership, I’ve seen lies pushed by democrats, I’ve seen lies pushed by the teacher’s union, so I want Tulsans to hear directly from me,” Walters said from the Tulsa Republican Party headquarters Monday.

“It’s a bus being driven by Superintendent Deborah Gist. That bus has veered off that road, that bus has gone into a ditch and now that bus has crashed right into a tree,” Walters continued. “It is time to change leadership in Tulsa.”

There’s also been talk of Walters wanting to downgrade the district’s accreditation to the point where Gist’s license is suspended and he hand-picks a new superintendent for the district, similar to a scenario that happened in Houston, Texas.

Walters was asked if that’s the plan and if he’s talked to Texas education leaders.

“I communicate regularly with the commissioner in Texas. He is an individual I do consult with from time to time. We’ve had a lot of conversations about what they’re doing in Texas and we continue to have those conversations,” he said.

TPS has around 33,000 students enrolled for the school year, which starts in a little more than a week.

A district’s accreditation is needed for state funding which is vital for a school to operate.

The State Board of Education must discuss any accreditation changes in a public meeting and put it to a board vote.

2020 Oklahoma statutes Title 70 says, “If one or more school sites fail to receive accreditation as required pursuant to this section or subsequently lose accreditation, the State Board of Education shall close the school and reassign the students to accredited schools within the district or shall annex the district to one or more other districts in which the students can be educated in accredited schools.”

TPS has had its accreditation delayed already, despite Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist saying any problems have been fixed.

Also ahead of the board meeting was a rally of support for TPS as a group called ProtectTPS worked to gather signatures for a petition “demanding Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Board of Education stop their baseless attacks on TPS”.

You can sign that petition here.

Dr. Gist released a statement ahead of the meeting saying in part, “I believe in transparency and oversight. I believe in the power of a locally-elected school board. I also believe that a single late accreditation report and an isolated, self-reported embezzlement incident should not cause the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education to lose local control over the future of our school district.”

During the meeting itself, Gist was given a standing ovation by about three-quarters of the room when she entered.

Board president Stacey Wooley she said it was important for people to know the facts around what she called “the vitriol and rhetoric” and said those comments came from someone who is supposed to have the best interests of every single student in the state of Oklahoma.

Gist said that the talk around accreditation has become something else and is used for political posturing and gain. She also said TPS has work to do and misleading people and obsessing about TPS, which she says has transparent goals, is misguided at best.

“We know we have work to do, we’re doing that work, that is what’s important and we’re focused on student achievement and we’ve seen results,” Gist said. “So for example, increase in access to programming for young people, that’s something that is a priority for this board, it’s explicitly written in our plan, it’s work we’ve been doing for a few years and we’ve doubled down on this so that our kids are leaving high school with the skills they need to be successful in whatever is it they choose to do.”