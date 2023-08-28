Local

AAA predicts a busy Labor Day weekend

By Glenn Schroeder

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer. AAA anticipates travel will be busier this year than last year.

Gas prices, which have been rising since mid-July, are not expected to stop those who want to get away.

And it’s not just highways that’ll be busy.

AAA says booking data suggests hotels, flights, rental cars, and cruises are all up over 2022.

AAA spokesperson Rylie Mansuetti says, “Whether you are hitting the road, headed to the airport, of getting ready to set sail over the holiday weekend, travelers should expect a lot of company and plane accordingly.”

INRIX, a global provider of transportation data, expects Thursday, August 31st, between 2pm and 6pm to be the busiest time on Oklahoma roads.

Mansuett adds, “Drivers who have flexibility in planning are encouraged to travel during off-peak hours, before 7am or after 8pm.”


