Local

91st and Riverside improvement project to begin in June

By FOX23.com News Staff
City of Tulsa Public Works
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — City officials confirmed improvements are coming to 91st and Riverside.

The City of Tulsa said work on the intersection has been planned for more than a year. The intersection was the site of a crash in February that left two Holland Hall students dead.

Crews will work on improving pavement on both the north and southbound sides and in some of the turn lanes, as well as improving drainage.

The City of Tulsa said it will release more information on the project and traffic impacts later this month. The project is scheduled to start in June.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!