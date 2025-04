The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 9-year-old boy was hit and killed by a UTV on Tuesday in Ottawa County.

OHP says the boy from Miami was hit around 8:24 p.m. on South 490 Road, just north of East 30 Road near Commerce.

Medics life flighted the boy to a Tulsa hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and three passengers in the UTV were not injured.

OHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation.