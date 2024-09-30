65 Oklahoma veterans prepare for Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

It’s time for another Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight, which sends Oklahoma veterans to Washington, D.C. for a one-day visit.

The veterans are flown to the nation’s capital at no cost to them to see the memorials that honor their service.

This flight will include 65 veterans from across Oklahoma who served in the Korean War and Vietnam War.

During their visit, the veterans will visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and more.

Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight is funded solely by donations and run by volunteers.

According to the organization,

$50 will pay for a veteran’s meals, snacks and water in DC

$100 will pay for a veteran’s meals in D.C., an honor flight shirt and backpack for flight day

$600 will pay for a veteran’s hotel room night before flight, meals night before flight, ground transportation in D.C., meals in D.C., an honor flight shirt and backpack for flight day.

$1200 will pay the entire trip for a veteran (airfare, ground transportation, hotel room and meals night before flight, meals in D.C., honor flight shirt and backpack.

You can help make future flight possible by donating here .

To sign up to be a volunteer or guardian or to submit an application to be on an Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight, click here.



