62-year-old man shot in chest in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a 62-year-old man was shot in the chest Wednesday in south Tulsa.

The shooting took place in a neighborhood near 71st and Lewis, northwest of Joe Creek.

“The 62-year-old victim was in his home, the door was kicked in by a potential family member and then a gunshot rang out, striking the victim in the chest,” said Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they are now searching for the suspect.

Police also said while they think the suspect has a connection to the victim the intent behind the shooting is still unclear.