50 Oklahoma National Guard troops given send-off to Texas border

NORMAN, Okla. — An event was held in Norman over the weekend to send off Oklahoma National Guard members who are being sent to help patrol the Texas border.

Fifty men and women from Oklahoma will go to the border to help local law enforcement identify any illegal activity. All of the soldiers going to the border volunteered for the mission.

Earlier in July, Governor Kevin Stitt committed to sending Oklahoma National Guard Troops to the Southern Border in the wake of President Biden’s “failure to secure and protect our nation.”

The commitment comes in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s call for reinforcements as Texas responds to the ongoing crisis.

“As Governor, the decision to deploy members of the National Guard is not one I take lightly and, as the parent of a deployed soldier, I am acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment. However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border,” said Governor Stitt.

Republican governors have announced the following resources to supplement Operation Lone Star:

1,305 National Guardsmen

231 Law Enforcement Personnel

The joint statement can be read in full here.