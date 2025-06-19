5 people shot, including 2 teens, after party on Crybaby Hill in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating what led to a shooting overnight that sent 5 people to the hospital, including two teenagers.

Tulsa police say one teenager is in critical condition after multiple shots rang out in a parking lot near Crybaby Hill on Riverside around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

A total of five people were shot after police broke up an earlier party of 50 to 100 people in the area.

Police have not identified any suspects, and no motive for the shooting is known at this time.

Interviews are being conducted with families at the hospital to gather more information.