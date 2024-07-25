Local

43-year-old man arrested after stealing copper and tools from PSO

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Jason Bailey (Tulsa County Jail)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he stole copper wiring and tools from PSO on Tuesday.

TCSO said deputies found 43-year-old Jason Bailey with a bundle of copper wiring near South 65th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.

Deputies located about 100 feet of copper wiring and several specialty tools.

TCSO said PSO employees identified that the wiring and tools belonged to PSO.

Bailey was transported to the Tulsa County Jail for grand larceny and possession of stolen copper and burglary tools.

43-year-old man arrested after stealing copper and tools from PSO (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)

