42nd annual Camp Bandage happening in Broken Arrow

Camp Bandage returns to Broken Arrow on Saturday, May 3rd for the 42nd annual event.

This free event gives kids a chance to learn how to respond in emergency situations such as tornadoes, fires or floods.

Representatives from the police and fire departments will be on hand to educate the children. CPR training will also be available.

While geared toward kids, Camp Bandage Director Kurt Klein told KRMG they’re not the only ones to learn a thing or two.

“It’s amazing how much the parents learn.” Klein said.

At the end of the event, there will be a live, mock accident for the kids to see first responders, including the Life Flight helicopter, in action.

“We extract victims out of there, we fly them off in the helicopter... it’s a pretty dramatic deal.” Klein said.

With construction happening at Events Park in Broken Arrow, this year’s Camp Bandage is happening at the Central Park Community Center.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3rd.