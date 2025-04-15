Local

Third suspect arrested in suspected ambush attack

By Skyler Cooper
4 TEENAGERS SHOT - 2 KILLED IN AMBUSH ATTACK (Tulsa Police Department)
By Skyler Cooper

UPDATE: On April 15th, Tulsa police said Angel Ibarra was arrested in Mexico.

Police said the two other suspects in this case, Christopher Atjun and Joseph Melendez, were already in custody.

Tulsa police said 18-year-old Christopher Atjun was arrested in connection to the shooting of four teenagers, to of whom died.

Jail records show he’s facing two charges of first degree murder and two charges of shooting with intent to kill.

Christopher Atjun

Two teenagers were killed and two others were hospitalized after that police described as an ambush attack Saturday morning.

According to Tulsa police, the four teenagers were ambushed at an apartment complex near 21st and Garnett.

TPD said two 18-year-olds died at the scene. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, officers said.

Police said witnesses heard the gunshots and attempted to help the victims.

Tulsa police said numerous shell casings were collected and homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

