4 men arrested, $37,000 in counterfeit money recovered

By Ben Morgan
Darius Smith, Leonard Bertram, Roderick Jordan and Shawn Smith (Tulsa Police Department)
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested four men after they allegedly used counterfeit cash at several area businesses.

Police say an investigation led them to a suspect’s vehicle, which was tracked down to the Lowe’s on 71st on Wednesday. Officers say they found several forms of counterfeit money in the car, totaling around $37,000.

Officers say they recovered evidence linking the men to a crime spree spanning from Florida to Oklahoma.

Darius Smith, Leonard Bertram, Roderick Jordan, and Shawn Smith were all arrested on various charges.



