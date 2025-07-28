3rd floor of Tulsa County courthouse to be closed, judges and dockets reassigned

The third floor of the Tulsa County Courthouse is set to be closed for construction beginning Monday. All judges and dockets located on the third floor have been reassigned.

The third floor of the courthouse is expected to be closed through August 5.

Below is a list of where the third floor judges and dockets have been reassigned:

Judge Pace - Courtroom 507

Judge Chesbro - Courtroom 637

Judge Wilson - Courtroom 501

Judge Doss - Courtroom 605

Judge Horton - Courtroom 160

Judge Taylor - Courtroom 707

Judge Seibert - N/A

Judge Lavender - N/A

Private Attorney Docket - Courtroom 112

Public Attorney Docket - Courtroom 124

The in/out boxes will be located on the 2nd floor in the County Clerk’s Office.

Tulsa County says the closure won’t effect access to the Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office.