37-year-old man killed in Creek County crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Creek County on Saturday.

Troopers say the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. near South Frankoma Road and West 96th Street South, just north of Sapulpa.

The driver of a pickup truck, Luis Luevano, was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A passenger in the pickup truck was transported to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition.

OHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.