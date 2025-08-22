37-acre “Riverline” Development Enters Early Planning.

A 37-acre development, dubbed the ‘Riverline’, has entered the early planning stages. The new development would off new spaces for new shopping, dining, and housing. The proposed location would see the ‘Riverline’ located across the street from the River Spirit Casino in south Tulsa.

On Thursday, District 2 Tulsa City Councilor Anthony Archie held a town hall meeting and was joined by the president of the development company Rainier, David Neher, as well as representatives from the Muskogee Nation—who own the land where the development will be built—to present citizens with an overview of the project.

“We have been over here,” said one neighbor. “We’ve been shoppers in the shopping center. It has been sad for us to see that decline and it’s exciting to know that something like this project and adjoining properties will be built.”

The Riverline development would be a part of a tax increment finance district called the Southern Villa.

During the meeting, City Councilor Archie laid out people need to know about the new development while it’s still in the early planning phase.

“Not just the development plan, but also, we are establishing a tax increment finance district, which is also known as a TIF. It’s a way of incentivizing developers to take pieces of property and develop those pieces of property with some of those property tax dollars as a way of financing development.”

“It’s going to feel a little bit more like Utica in terms of scale,” said David Neher, who is the president of Rainier, the company developing Riverline. “It’s going to feel a little bit more like what Utica used to be with some updates and touches.”

Neher said the plan is to break ground on the development in the summer of 2026.

“If there’s one thing, you lead with safety, family, food, beverage. This is going to be a cool place to go. It’s going to be fun, family fun, but it’s going to have some really outstanding retail opportunities that include food.”

Councilor Archie said the plan after Thursday night’s meeting is to send the project back to Partner Tulsa, which works with the City’s economic development team, and then propose a timeline. The project would then go before the Tulsa City Council for approval.

