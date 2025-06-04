357 Epic Charter Schools employees not renewed for 2025-2026 school year

TULSA, Okla. — Epic Charter Schools said a total of 357 Epic employees were not renewed for the 2025-2026 school year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Epic Charter Schools said its leadership team, working with its new Chief Financial Officer, has “undertaken a thorough review of all areas of our organization.”

“As a result of this evaluation, it has become necessary to implement significant streamlining measures,” the school district said in the statement. “This process includes the difficult decision to adjust certain positions within the organization. These changes are not made lightly, but they are essential to align our resources with our educational priorities and to ensure Epic’s continued success in serving our students and families.”

Epic Charter Schools announced that the school district will offer its two most popular models, the Epic one-on-one model and the Comet Academy model, starting in the 2025-26 school year.

“As we phase out the Learning Center model, we’re excited to give our Learning Center families priority in the Comet Academy model, which has a similar face-to-face structure,” the school district said. “This will help to serve more students and eliminate the waiting list at Epic’s largest facilities in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. This change will open up additional space for Epic teachers to book in-person meetings for One-on-one, Comet Academy and clubs.”

Epic Charter Schools will no longer offer full-day in-person instruction Monday through Friday, the school district said in the statement.

Meal services for breakfast and lunch will no longer be provided.

“We are grateful to every member of the Epic team for the passion and care they bring to our community,” said Superintendent Bart Banfield. “This transition is about preserving and strengthening our ability to serve students for years to come. We are committed to supporting those impacted with compassion and transparency.”

The 357 Epic employees who were not renewed for the 2025-2026 school year include:

83 Teachers of 1,401 (5.92%)

274 Administrative Staff of 732 (37.43%)

Enrollment is currently open for the 2025-2026 school year, Epic Charter Schools said.