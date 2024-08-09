3 Tulsa mayoral candidates participate in debate at Cain’s Ballroom

TULSA, Okla. — Facing off less than three weeks out from the Tulsa mayoral election, three candidates debated on Thursday in front of a crowd at Cain’s Ballroom.

There was a very large turnout as the candidates discussed a number of topics from their proposed policy plans, what their priorities will be as mayor and how they plan to tackle them.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, State Representative Monroe Nichols and Brent VanNorman were the first to enter historic Cain’s Ballroom when doors opened at 5.

Before taking the stage, FOX23 was able to catch up with all three and asked their thoughts ahead of the debate.

“I’m excited about it big decision going August 27th for everyone across Tulsa city. I think tonight people will see a real contrast between the candidates. Maybe for the first time so I’m very excited about it,” Nichols said.

Keith said she was just excited to see such a big turnout.

“You can tell people care about Tulsa and I love to talk Tulsa so I think this will be a lot of fun,” Keith said.

VanNorman said he was just looking forward to the debate.

“Looking forward to having some banter, some issues back and forth. People seem pretty excited, I’ve been getting texts and well wishes all day long,” VanNorman said.

All three had exactly one hour on the debate stage and answered three rounds of questions on topics like what qualifies them to be mayor, specifics on policies and the problems they want to tackle first.

“You establish priorities and you follow priorities and in this case again. I think the priorities are going to be being business-friendly, second addressing public safety and third helping and coming alongside our school system,” VanNorman said.

Keith said as the leader of a city, you have to engage with the community.

“In community engagement, as the CEO of a city, you’ve got to engage with the community and that means listening to your city councilors. They are the boots on the ground and they will help us decide what to do to get things done,” Keith said.

Nichols said you have to be a defender of your community.

“When somebody picks on your public schools, when somebody calls teachers terrorists, you defend your community and you don’t make any apologies about it. So I think CEO, ambassador and defender is the role of a mayor. I’m looking forward to being just that guy,” Nichols said.

Throughout the debate, all three candidates stayed very friendly, but there did start to be some separation in their opinions with disagreements on various topics.

FOX23 has interviewed the mayoral candidates at Thursday’s debate as well as businessman Casey Bradford who wasn’t at the debate on Thursday.

FOX23 asked them all about their visions for Tulsa plus topics like the Tulsa Race Massacre, illegal immigration and more.

You can watch them in full by clicking here.

©2024 Cox Media Group