3, potentially 4, graves discovered during fourth excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s fourth excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery as part of the 1921 Graves Investigation continues as field experts have discovered three, possibly four, graves.

Hand excavation teams from Stantec, the archaeological team helping Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, arrived this week.

Field experts discovered three, potentially four, graves underneath the former tree on the southwest portion of the cemetery.

Work will continue this week to figure out if the graves meet the criteria for further excavation and exhumation.

Backhoe work is also continuing in other parts of the Oaklawn Cemetery as they continue to try and connect excavation blocks from previous excavations.

