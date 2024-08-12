3 arrested for eluding police on motorcycles and ATVs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said three people were arrested for illegally riding motorcycles and ATVs on city streets and eluding police.

Police say officers were patrolling the Ann Patton Commons Area around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday when they saw a large group of riders on the Mingo Creek jogging trail.

Police say officers tried stopping the group near Admiral and Memorial, but they sped off and drove without lights into oncoming traffic. The riders also ran red lights and stop signs.

TPD’s helicopter began tracking the suspects and spotted Austin Goe using thermal optics, who attempted to hide in a yard near Darlington Avenue.

The helicopter spotted more riders near South 39 West Avenue where Jaeson Crafton and Ethan Brewer tried to hide their motorcycles under a tree and ran away.

The helicopter quickly found Crafton and Brewer hiding under a trampoline and officers took them into custody.

Goe, Crafton, and Brewer were charged with traffic violations, eluding officers, and other charges. The motorcycles were towed.

Police say officers found they were part of a group that gathered in Tulsa to ride on city streets, parks and trails illegally.

Police say City of Tulsa property, especially jogging trails, are off limits to motorized vehicles.

