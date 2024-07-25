3 arrested after early morning chase in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said three are in custody after leading officers on a chase in east Tulsa Thursday morning.

According to TPD, officers responded to gunshots near 31st and 129th around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, officers tried to stop a vehicle that was leaving. The driver took off, leading police on a chase.

With help from a police helicopter, officers followed and arrested two adults and a juvenile near 31st and Mingo.

The driver was arrested for felony eluding, DUI, and obstruction and the passengers were arrested for obstruction, police said.