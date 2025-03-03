2.2 pounds of fentanyl found in traffic stop on BA Expressway, troopers say

State troopers say they made a major fentanyl bust on the Broken Arrow Expressway last week in Tulsa County.

OHP says they stopped a car for unsafe lane changes and a bogus license tag, and when troopers searched the car, they say they found 2.2 pounds of fentanyl, which they say is equal to 500,000 lethal doses.

They say the suspect, identified by state officials as Alfredo Sandoval, is in the country illegally and was operating under the direction of a drug cartel.

They say he was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple complaints including aggravated drug trafficking.