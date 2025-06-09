Local

21-year-old woman dead after midtown Tulsa crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
Tulsa Police Car (Skyler Cooper)
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a 21-year-old woman died in the hospital after a crash in midtown Tulsa on Friday.

Police said officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Darlington Avenue and East 41st Street around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found that a driver headed eastbound on East 41st Street crashed into another vehicle turning south onto South Darlington Avenue.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that was hit was identified as 21-year-old Spencer Roberts.

Roberts was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died on Sunday.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with a foot injury.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!