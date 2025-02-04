21-year-old man arrested after 3 armed robberies on Sunday

ADAIR, Okla. — The Pryor Creek Police Department said a 21-year-old man is in custody after a series of armed robberies in Miami, Claremore, and Adair on Sunday.

The Adair Police Department, Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Grand River Dam Authority Police arrested Silas Smith from St. Louis after he tried to rob someone at a Dollar General in Adair.

Police said the robberies occurred at 12:11 a.m. in Miami, 1:05 a.m. in Claremore, and 7:30 a.m. in Adair.

Smith was driving a stolen vehicle out of Missouri, which was found abandoned after the Claremore robbery.

Adair Police Chief Nathan Godard said Smith abandoned that car on the turnpike near the Adair exit.

“He got out of the vehicle at the turnpike gates and turns out, it ran out of gas,” said Chief Godard. “He took off walking, we presume.”

Chief Godard said someone offered Smith a ride and dropped him off at the Woodshed gas station where police said he tried to take someone’s car at gunpoint.

That person fought back, and Smith allegedly took off.

“He was hiding in storage buildings and had changed clothes at one [point because he had multiple layers of clothes on,” said Godard.

Hours later, Chief Godard said Smith tried to rob a woman next door, outside of a Dollar General.

“The lady went into Dollar General, he asked for a cigarette. She said ‘I don’t smoke,’ he cussed her out. She went in and got her stuff and walked out, looked around to see if he was there and he came running up and pulled a gun, put it to her head and said ‘Give me your keys,’ and she actually went for the gun,” Godard said.

He said after a struggle, the victim got away unharmed.

“She took off back in the store [and] he took off and from the time the call came to the time he was in custody was four minutes,” Godard said.

Chief Godard said Mayes County deputies and the Grand River Dam Authority helped them arrest Smith near the Adair Post Office.

“Since the suspect had already hit other places, that’s why they were to jump in,” said Godard. “The quicker we can get him caught, the quicker he is in jail and the quicker we don’t have to worry about him doing this to someone else.”

In Mayes County, Smith faces multiple charges including first-degree robbery and pointing a firearm.

Police said the best thing to do if you’re held at gunpoint is to comply with demands and try to stay calm.