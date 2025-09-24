2025 Tulsa State Fair starts tomorrow

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair kicks off tomorrow.

The fair will be held at the Expo Square located at 4145 East 21st Street. The event will go on until October 5 in what the fair is calling “11 Days of Awesome.”

You can expect fair staples like crazy food, rides, and plenty of carnival games.

Tickets can be purchased; a single advance ticket will run you $12. There is also the Mega Ride Pass, which gets you unlimited rides on all 11 days of the fair for $95.

On Sept. 26, the University of Tulsa will hold a Pep Rally on the Oklahoma Stage at 7 p.m. The Pep Rally will feature the TU band, cheerleaders, and head coach. The Tulsa Football Tulsa State Fair Fan Package, which includes a ticket to a game and to the fair, costs $35.

For parking, free shuttles will be running from the Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center at 3027 South New Haven Avenue. The Fairgrounds shuttle drop-off and pick-up location will be at the Circle Drive of the Pavilion.

Shuttles will run:

Fridays: 5 p.m. - Midnight

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - Midnight

Sundays: 12 p.m. - Midnight

For Tulsa Transit rides, the public bus routes will be the 150 and the 450. You can view schedules and routes here.

Paid on-site parking is also available for fair attendees. It is available in designated areas for $20. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Gate 9 parking will be card only. For more information about parking, you can go here.

You can buy tickets or get more information about this year’s fair by clicking here.