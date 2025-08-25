2025 Tulsa State Fair begins Sept. 25

TULSA, Okla. — We are one month away from the Tulsa State Fair!

The fair comes to town on Sept. 25 and will run for 11 days at the Fairgrounds at Expo Square near East 21st Street and South Yale Avenue.

You can expect fair staples like crazy food, rides and plenty of carnival games.

Tickets can already be purchased, a single advance ticket will run you $12. There is also the notorious Mega Ride Pass, which gets your unlimited rides on all 11 days of the fair for $95.

On Sept. 26, the University of Tulsa will hold a Pep Rally on the Oklahoma Stage at 7 p.m. The Pep Rally will feature the TU band, cheerleaders and head coach. The Tulsa Football Tulsa State Fair Fan Package, which includes a ticket to a game and to the fair, costs $35.

You can buy tickets, or get more information about this year’s fair, by clicking here.