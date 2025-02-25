2025 Rocklahoma lineup headlined by Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Alice Cooper

PRYOR, Okla. — This year’s Rocklahoma lineup was announced Tuesday morning.

Rocklahoma, the “biggest Labor Day Party in the country” is back for another year of non-stop music and great memories - taking place on Friday, August 29, Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31 at Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa.

Now in its 18th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today’s top rock icons, including legendary artists Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Knocked Loose, and many more.

This year also marks an exciting moment for Rocklahoma fans, as several legendary artists will be making their festival debut! Welcome to the “First Timers Club”: Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, Bruce Dickinson, 311, Knocked Loose, Tom Morello, Marky Ramone, Orianthi and Waves in April!

New in the campgrounds, Rocklahoma will offer two high-end glamping packages and RV Packages.

General Admission and VIP camping are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases.

Information on camping add-ons can be found at https://www.rocklahoma.com/camping

Passes go on sale on Friday, February 28 at 10:00 AM CT at www.Rocklahoma.com.