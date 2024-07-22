Local

2 stabbed at south Tulsa hotel

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said two people were stabbed during a robbery at a south Tulsa hotel Sunday morning.

Police say two people were stabbed and one was pepper sprayed at the Southern Hills Days Inn near East 88 Street South and South Lewis Avenue around 6 a.m.

Police say five people were in the room when a man held them against their will.

Both stabbing victims were taken to the hospital. Police say their condition is unknown but they were both talking when they left.

A suspect has not been arrested but there is no threat to the public, police say.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!