TULSA, Okla. — Two people are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in east Tulsa.

Police blocked off 145th East Avenue between 21st and 31st Streets while investigating the crash.

Both of the victims were on the motorcycle. Police said one of the victims was wearing a helmet, but the other wasn’t.

Police said both of the victims are males but have not released their ages at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.