2 Muskogee police officers on leave after officer-involved shooting

UPDATE (8/4/2025) - Muskogee Police says that Sergeant Bryan Wilkins and Officer Colby Johnson are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Both officers were involved in a shooting that KRMG told you about last week. 34-year-old Clayton Bailey was killed in the officer-involved shooting near South Country Club Road and Canterbury Ave. in Muskogee.

The officers will remain on paid administrative leave until the investigation has concluded.

(7/31/2025) MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a person pointing a gun at a code enforcement officer and then going back inside his residence near South Country Club Road and Canterbury Avenue around 8:50 a.m.

Muskogee Police said due to the seriousness of the threat, the Special Operations Team (SOT) was activated.

As the SOT arrived on scene, the suspect exited the residence and fired multiple shots at officers, police said.

Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

Muskogee Police said this is an active investigation and they will release further details when they become available.