2 killed in Sequoyah County motorcycle crash

By Matt Hutson
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people were killed during a motorcycle crash in Sequoyah County on Saturday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people were killed during a motorcycle crash in Sequoyah County on Saturday.

OHP says a motorcycle and a car crashed at 1:51 p.m. at the intersection of OK-100 and South 4460 Road, around seven miles northeast of Gore.

The 49-year-old motorcyclist Chadrick Hornback and his 41-year-old passenger, Rachel Fox, were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

OHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation. 

