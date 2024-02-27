Local

2 dead, woman miscarries baby after crash involving Tulsa fire truck

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa Fire Department (Skyler Cooper)

Tulsa police said a crash involving a Tulsa fire truck and a sedan left two people dead, plus a pregnant woman miscarried her baby.

The crash happened on 41st Street east of Harvard at around 5:30pm Monday.

TPD said the firetruck was responding to a fire when it collided with the sedan.

“There were 6 individuals in the car, 3 adults and 3 children.” TPD wrote on social media. “A 23-year-old female passenger and a 5-year-old female passenger succumbed to their injuries and died at the hospital. A 26-year-old passenger was in her 2nd trimester and miscarried the baby.”

Officers said the 28-year-old female driver, a 1-year-old male and a 4-year-old female are still in the hospital.

According to police, the firefighters were not injured and immediately began assisting the occupants of the sedan.

