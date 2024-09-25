2 dead after foggy conditions cause crash on Highway 412 Wednesday morning

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Foggy conditions caused a fatal crash on eastbound Highway 412 in Rogers County this morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and multiple other agencies responded to the crash.

Tulsa Police Lieutenant Mark Southall tells The KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter a woman was driving the wrong way down the highway when she collided with another car. Shortly after this crash, another driver drove into the crash, causing a third collision. Both the woman in the car and the other driver died at the scene.

Lt. Southall says the third driver escaped with minor injuries.

Police believe fog was the primary cause of the crash.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for hours this morning, they are now back open. No names have been released.

You can listen to the full interview with TPD Lt. Southall here.







