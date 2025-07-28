2 dead, 1 injured in Stillwater shooting

The Stillwater Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead and one was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near West Elm Avenue and South Husband Street around 1:14 a.m..

Officers found two adults dead and a third victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injured victim was transported to the hospital.

A person is in custody in connection with the incident. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

SPD is asking the public to avoid the area of West Elm Avenue and South Husband Street as investigators are processing the scene.

Additional details will be shared once next of kin notifications have been made and charges are finalized.