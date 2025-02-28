18-year-old arrested in Tulsa on burglary, gun charges

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested by Tulsa Police on this 18th Birthday on robbery charges.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a gym near 31st and Mingo on Wednesday.

Police say they questioned Derrenn Washington, and when they asked him if he had any weapons, he allegedly took off running.

Officers say they chased Washington into a nearby neighborhood. Washington then allegedly broke into a house while being chased.

Officers caught Washington, and during the arrest, they say he assaulted an Officer. They claim a gun was found in Washington’s bag. He was arrested on multiple charges.

Thankfully, the officer was not seriously injured. Police say the owners of the home Washington allegedly broke into was not occupied at the time.





