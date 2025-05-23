16-year-old girl shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 16-year-old girl was shot in north Tulsa on Thursday.

Tulsa Police said officers responded to the shooting at a home near West 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue around 4:55 p.m.

Police said there was a gathering at the house, and many juveniles were shooting at each other with gel blasters when someone driving by fired real gunshots into the home.

The teenage girl was hit in the shoulder near the clavicle, police said. She was taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are following leads for potential suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222.