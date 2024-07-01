Local

15-year-old injured in south Tulsa shooting

By Crystal Kelly
Police officers on the job

Police officers on the job (Russell Mills)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was shot near an apartment complex in south Tulsa.

Police say the boy and his cousin were walking near the St. Thomas Square Apartments around 4:30 Monday morning when someone drove by and started shooting.

The teen was shot in the leg, returned to his apartment, and called the police.

He went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this shooting was random and the teen was not a target.

TPD says there is no threat to the public.

The suspect is still at large.

