15-year-old girl dead after crash in Cherokee County

By Jen Townley and FOX23.com News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old girl is dead after a crash Saturday north of Tahlequah.

OHP says a truck with five passengers was driving on North 569 Road, eight miles north of Tahlequah at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

OHP says the truck failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road and overturned an unknown number of times. The 15-year-old girl was ejected from the truck during the rollover.

OHP says the 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday evening from injuries suffered during the crash. The driver and four other passengers were not hurt.

