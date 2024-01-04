13-year-old Oklahoma boy becomes first to ‘beat’ Tetris

STILLWATER, Okla. — A 13-year-old boy is being credited as the first known person to beat the 1988 Nintendo video game, Tetris.

Willis Gibson has been a competitive Tetris player for several years, picking up the game during the pandemic.

The 8th grader placed 3rd at the 2023 Classic Tetris World Championship in October. Stillwater Public Schools says he was the youngest player at the event, which draws around 10,000 people to Portland each year.

As if that feat was not enough, Gibson did what no other human has done essentially beating Tetris on December 21st, 2023.

The teen was live streaming his game when he achieved a “True Killscreen” about 38 minutes in. That means a player reaches the point at which it is impossible to continue.

His screen froze with a Tetris score of “999999.”

You can see his excitement as he realizes what happened, with him collapsing into his chair saying “I can’t feel my fingers.”

Gibson had already broken a record reaching level 157, when he made a move that caused the game to crash.

The New York Times says that feat was only previously matched by AI.