13-year-old boy dead after fireworks accident in west Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department says a 13-year-old boy is dead after a fireworks accident in west Tulsa on Monday.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Sandy Park Apartments near West 11th Street and South 61st West Avenue for a fireworks explosion and child in cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived, firefighters with the Tulsa Fire Department were performing lifesaving efforts on the boy. He was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

Witnesses told police that a group of boys were setting off fireworks early in the evening. The fireworks kept getting louder and there was then a small grass fire on the south edge of the complex with a child laying on the ground.

Officers say witnesses pulled the child away from the fire and called 911.

Someone who was with the boy said they were setting off mortar-style fireworks and the victim was holding the tube with the mortar facing his head when it ignited.

Police say this is a reminder that fireworks can be extremely dangerous and to take every precaution when handling them.