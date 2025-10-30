13 arrested in federal law enforcement operation in north Tulsa

Multiple federal law enforcement agencies were involved in an operation that ended with 13 people people being arrested in north Tulsa Thursday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service told KRMG they were serving two drug trafficking warrants at an auto shop near Admiral and Sheridan.

A supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service said they had information from Immigration and Customs Enforcement that a number of undocumented individuals were at the business.

The supervisor couldn’t say how many of the arrests were based on immigration status, but he confirmed only two of the arrests were for federal drug trafficking warrants.

The U.S. Marshals Service said all of the people arrested were employees at the business.